The Beat With Ari Melber 09/14/17

NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Russia

A new New York Times report is reporting that President Trump wanted to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after hearing of Mueller's appointment as the Special Counsel. Ari Melber breaks it down. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
1 hour 27 min ago
Trump sows confusion over DREAMer deal
1 hour 45 min ago
Gov. McAuliffe on Charlottesville: No moral equivalency
1 hour 15 min ago
South Korea media: N. Korea launches unidentified missile
2 hours 2 min ago
Border official: Wall construction 'requires budget passing'
1 hour 57 min ago
Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti-Clinton rallies
GOP split in reaction to Trump's DACA discussions
GOP Rep. supports DACA deal now, border wall later
Dems look to pick up a governorship in NJ
What are the three DACA deal breakers for Trump's base?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL