The Beat With Ari Melber 08/15/17

Lieu: Trump 'intentionally enabling white supremacists'

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) tells Ari Melber that he is calling on all GOP members of Congress to disavow President Trump's remarks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
3 hours 41 min ago
Matthews: Mr. President, this wasn't the time to be impartial
44 min 12 sec ago
NBC News: WH officials stunned Trump went rogue
1 hour 42 min ago
South Carolina mayor: Trump doesn’t want to bring people together
1 hour 7 min ago
Boston prepping for free speech rally in wake of Charlottesville
3 hours 20 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits lowest point yet
Alabama special election primaries face dismally low turnout
@YesYoureRacist: Activist on why he ID's Neo-Nazis
Calls grow for Trump to fire Bannon after Charlottesville
Moore: Trump's actual policies just as scary as headlines

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL