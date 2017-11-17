The Beat With Ari Melber 11/17/17

Kushner withheld contact from Putin ally

NBC News exclusive: Kushner failed to disclose outreach from Putin ally to Trump campaign. It comes as Special Counsel Mueller subpoenas multiple campaign officials for Russia documents ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

As Russia investigation escalates, what's Mueller's next move?
6 hours 14 min ago
Trump has made over 1500 misleading or false claims
4 hours 23 min ago
Is Jared Kushner deliberately hiding documents?
6 hours 13 min ago
Former Clinton adviser on Lewinsky: "Her whole life was defined by this one mistake."
6 hours 18 min ago
New polls show Moore trails Jones in Senate race
4 hours 57 min ago
Corrupt former Panama president had close ties to Trump
Sanders tries to defend Trump's misconduct double standard
7 hours 41 min ago
Doug Jones fundraising explodes amid Moore scandal
Sexual misconduct allegations draw attention to Trump accusers
Roy Moore will get Alabama Governor's vote

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL