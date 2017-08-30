The Beat With Ari Melber 08/30/17

Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it

Ivanka Trump is now backing a White House plan to gut the one policy she touted during the campaign: equal-pay. Emily Bazelon and Kristen Haglund join Ari Melber to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

