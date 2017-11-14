The Beat With Ari Melber 11/14/17

Is Jeff Sessions breaking recusal law with Clinton investigation?

The DOJ is reviewing the idea of new Clinton probe just days after Trump's unlawful request. Ari Melber why this is the “most significant test” of the rule of law in the Trump era. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Jeff Sessions breaking recusal law with Clinton investigation?
55 min 51 sec ago
Ari: Would a 'transparent' organization behave this way?
51 min 56 sec ago
RNC cuts off Roy Moore
1 hour 53 min ago
Were Don Jr.'s chats with Wikileaks legal?
3 hours 54 min ago
Speier: House paid out $15M for sexual harassers
3 hours 23 min ago
Jeff Sessions doesn't recall Putin offer
MaddowBlog: Trump fabricates another odd Obama story
The gossip columnist who made Trump famous
Two Capitol Hill lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct
Will GOP bundle individual mandate repeal into tax bill?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL