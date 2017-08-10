The Beat With Ari Melber 08/10/17

Inside Trump’s Evolution on Race: ‘We Saw a New Donald’

Former ‘Apprentice’ winner Dr. Randal Pinkett, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, and author Amy Dubois Barnett discuss Trump’s relationship with the African-American community. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'It's not a dare': Trump warns North Korea over Guam
3 hours 30 min ago
DNC Chair Tom Perez on 2018 outlook
2 hours 52 min ago
Obama era Energy Secretary: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal unchanged since January
7 hours 50 min ago
US Intel says N. Korea could put nuke on ICBM
8 hours 28 min ago
Trump Declares Opioid Crisis National Emergency
Blumenthal: Trump and NK could bring about 'reign of ruin'
Johnson walks back comments on McCain's brain tumor
Manafort raid seen as 'shock and awe' moment
'Madman Theory': The war of words between US and NK
How the FBI raid on Manafort's home went down

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL