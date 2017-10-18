The Beat With Ari Melber 10/18/17

If a letter could bring my son back I would run to D.C. to get it

Gold Star parents, Sheila and Calvin Murphy, talk about their son who was killed in Syria. 22-year-old Army Specialist Etienne Murphy died in May after an armored vehicle he was in rolled over. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

