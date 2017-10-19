The Beat With Ari Melber 10/19/17

How to help gold star families

Responding to The Beat’s interview with gold star parents Sheila and Calvin murphy, Paul Reickhoff, from the IAVA and Bonnie Carroll from the TAPS on how to help families of fallen heroes ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Daily Beast: Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda
2 hours 27 min ago
What happened in Niger?
2 hours 17 min ago
Ari: Presidents Bush and Obama appear united in Trump criticism
3 hours 45 min ago
Reporter who brought down Roger Ailes speaks out
3 hours 15 min ago
Obama: This is the 21st century, not the 19th century
5 hours 6 min ago
Why Kelly was compelled to defend Trump
Rounds: GOP 'aren't going to abandon' Trump on health care
Gold Star widow: 'I just want these men to be remembered'
McCain: Lack of Niger answer may require subpoena
Senators: Trump's flip-flops on health care make him "irrelevant"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL