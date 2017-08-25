The Beat With Ari Melber 08/25/17

Harvard study: Breitbart dominated 2016 immigration coverage

Research from Harvard University shows that the media was tilted towards Donald Trump in the 2016 election. Robert Faris and Farai Chideya join Ari Melber to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

