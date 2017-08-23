Deadline: White House 08/23/17

Feminist leaders react to Clinton's criticisms of 'creep' Trump

Robbie Myers, Naomi Wolf and Neera Tanden discuss with Ari Melber the excerpts released from Hillary Clinton's new book and how she handled Donald Trump's behavior during the presidential debates. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
1 hour 46 min ago
Trump dossier testimony from Sen. Judiciary could be published
46 min 51 sec ago
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
1 hour 13 min ago
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
2 hours 6 min ago
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
1 hour 48 min ago
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ
1 hour 24 min ago
Arizona GOP's stock photo fail turns heads
Fmr. adviser: Trump is an 'independent president'
Trump plays greatest campaign hits in Phoenix
Exclusive: Clinton aide says she would have won if not for TPP, Russia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL