The Beat With Ari Melber 11/13/17

Federal Prosecutor: Trump’s “belief” in Putin could indicate...

Donald Trump raises suspicion about his relationship with Vladimir Putin, saying he “believes” Putin’s claim that Russia did not meddle in the 2016 election. Fmr. U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade says Trump’s behavior towards Putin could reveal a motive to obstruct justice. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. was in contact with Wikileaks: report
1 hour 30 min ago
Ted Cruz pulls support for Roy Moore
1 hour 52 min ago
Moore taking page from Trump playbook as scandal grows
3 hours 10 min ago
Trump's strongman adoration continues with Duterte event
1 hour 14 min ago
Trump slammed for trusting Putin over U.S. intel
3 hours 36 min ago
Chris Matthews: We need leaders with empathy
New accuser says Moore assaulted her when she was 16
McConnell says he believes Moore accusers, calls on him to quit race
Menendez jury deadlocked, deliberations to continue
Alabama Governor won't delay race involving Roy Moore

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL