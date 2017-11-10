The Beat With Ari Melber 11/10/17

Fall back Friday on The Beat

Baratunde Thurston and Seth Herzog join MSNBC's Ari Melber to nominate who they think should "fall back" this week ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
4 hours 19 min ago
Mueller investigating possible Flynn deal with Turkish Govt, sources say
11 hours 12 min ago
Alabama GOP sticking by Roy Moore despite allegations
7 hours 27 min ago
Rep. King on Moore: If true could be 'a very serious crime'
8 hours 36 min ago
Trump shakes hands with Putin at Asia summit
11 hours 58 sec ago
Mueller probing Flynn meeting with Congressman
I support Pres. Trump, but not blindly: GOP congressman
Danica Roem discusses her campaign and the rise in LGBTQ candidates
Poll: Most Americans think Trump knew of Russian contacts
VP Club: Pence, Biden chat at least once a month

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL