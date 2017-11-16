The Beat With Ari Melber 11/16/17

Explosive Report: Trump using DOJ for personal lawsuits

The USA Today reports taxpayers are footing Trump’s personal legal bills. Former ethics lawyer for George W. Bush, Richard Painter on that, and his lawsuit against Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

