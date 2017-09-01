The Beat With Ari Melber 09/01/17

Experts: Trump headed for first year with no legislative wins

As Trump takes on a high stakes fight over taxes, John McCain says Congress "does not answer" to President Trump. Howard Dean, Erin Gloria Ryan and Michael Tomasky join Ari Melber to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

