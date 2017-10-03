The Beat With Ari Melber 10/03/17

Exclusive: Supreme Court Lawyer on His Case that Could Swing...

Ari Melber's exclusive interview with attorney Paul Smith, who argues that "we're facing a crisis of democracy" in Supreme Court case on gerrymandering. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump compares hurricane death tolls in Puerto Rico
7 hours 24 min ago
Chuck: Why is it never the time to talk about gun violence?
2 hours 10 min ago
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting
4 hours 57 min ago
Mark Kelly on Vegas: People have a right to safety
2 hours 49 min ago
Trump: Las Vegas shooter a 'sick,' 'demented' man
11 hours 37 min ago
How the Vegas gunman modified guns to make them more lethal
4 hours 57 min ago
Trump and San Juan Mayor meet in Puerto Rico
6 hours 59 min ago
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
Musician reveals he met a victim backstage before Vegas shooting
A Vegas survivor makes a remarkable journey home

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL