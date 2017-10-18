The Beat With Ari Melber 10/18/17

Exclusive: Obamacare exchange chief speaks out

Allison O’Toole, MNsure CEO and head of the Obamacare exchange in Minnesota speaks out on Trump’s Obamacare confusion and why it could leave one million without health insurance ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump offered $25k to grieving father, didn’t follow up
1 hour 13 min ago
Sessions changes story on Russian contacts
55 min 54 sec ago
Matthews: Trump lacks a moral compass
16 min 4 sec ago
Trump flip-flops on bipartisan health deal
41 min 39 sec ago
Nicolle: Plenty of reasons to believe Sgt. La David Johnson's family
1 hour 56 min ago
The key question Sessions refused to answer
Will John Kelly resign?
Cassidy hopes deadlines will help push health care, DACA through Congress
Durbin on opioid bill: 'I do regret my vote'
These are the four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL