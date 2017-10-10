The Beat With Ari Melber 10/10/17

Exclusive: GOP donor won’t give more money to failing McConnell

“Extremely Frustrated” GOP donor, Dan Eberhart says “Steve Bannon’s star is rising” and slams Sen. McConnell as, “The Dog Caught The Car and Didn’t Have a Plan.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump's aides say his fury endangers alliances, agenda
1 hour 4 min ago
Listen: Police sting captures audio of Weinstein harassing model
5 hours 53 min ago
Julianne Moore on Weinstein scandal: I was shocked
3 hours 24 min ago
Tim Ryan: Climate rule rollback will ‘lock’ communities in the past
2 hours 10 min ago
Is President Trump winning the NFL debate?
3 hours 14 min ago
Trump teases new health care executive order
Trump tweet takes aim at 'liddle' Bob Corker
Mika: Firing Weinstein doesn't get company off the hook
Why the Trump's latest feud is 'humiliating for our country'
Meet the Youtubers paid to promote Russian propaganda

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL