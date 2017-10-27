The Beat With Ari Melber 10/27/17

Donald Trump Jr. knew Trump tower meeting was with Kremlin...

Donald Trump Junior was told he was meeting with a ‘Russian Government attorney” before the infamous Trump Tower meeting. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

First charges filed in Trump Russia probe: Report
50 min 7 sec ago
Fmr. Trump adviser met with Senate panel for 5 hours
2 hours 13 min ago
Report: Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer tied to Kremlin
1 hour 28 min ago
10-year-old with cerebral palsy detained by border agents
1 hour 25 min ago
Trump tweets at the wrong Lee Greenwood
45 min 42 sec ago
Conservative news site funded Trump opposition research
Ex-CIA director spoke to Mueller on Flynn's alleged Turkish scheme
Experts warn 2018 election threatened by Russia-linked 'Bots'
An inconvenient truth for President Trump?
Whitefish spox says critiques just 'conspiracy theories'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL