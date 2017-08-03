The Beat With Ari Melber 08/03/17

Dem Rep: GOP Hijacking House Probe on Trump-Russia

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) tells Ari Melber that Republicans are turning the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiry into a show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
1 hour 51 min ago
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help
1 hour 20 min ago
Trump tax expert: Trump-Russia money trail leads to Iceland
2 hours 3 min ago
Matthews: Trump's reckoning with Mueller draws closer
52 min 46 sec ago
Dem Rep: GOP hijacking house probe on Trump-Russia
2 hours 29 min ago
Vox: Top FBI officials could testify against Trump
Why is Trump in West Virginia… again?
Transcripts leak of Trump's Jan. calls to Mexican, Australian leaders
Jenn Palmieri recounts testifying in front of a grand jury
General: Winning in Afghanistan is POTUS' responsibility

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL