The Beat With Ari Melber 08/21/17

Combat veteran: Trump's troop plan 'not a winning strategy'

Will Fischer, an Iraq war veteran, tells Ari Melber that there is not a military solution to Afghanistan ahead of President Trump's address to the nation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Attack we will': Trump vows victory in Afghanistan, stays silent on troop levels
Has Trump lost his standing to lead?
2 hours 47 min ago
Trump looked at eclipse without glasses 6 times
1 hour 36 min ago
Sen. Cardin: Trump has 'put America at risk'
2 hours 10 min ago
Matthews: How does Trump justify putting more troops in harm's way?
2 hours 18 min ago
The Secret Service is running out of money
Who's on Steve Bannon's enemy list?
ACLU will no longer defend hate groups protesting with firearms
Collins: 'Too difficult to say' if Trump will be 2020 nominee
Joe: The Trump WH needs to go forth and make friends
15 hours 51 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL