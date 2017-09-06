The Beat With Ari Melber 09/06/17

Civil rights battle over Trump's civil rights pick

Eric Dreiband has been selected by Pres. Trump to be the lead civil rights attorney for the DoJ. Civil rights groups say he's the wrong person for the job. Sharon McGowan and James Peterson discuss.

Battle brews over Trump's civil rights pick

