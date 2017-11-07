The Beat With Ari Melber 11/07/17

Chris Christie confronted on election day in NJ

The Chris Christie era is nearly over. Ari Melber looks back on the unforgettable moments. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race, NBC projects
28 min 23 sec ago
ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: Follow our blog for latest results
Chris Christie confronted on election day in New Jersey
42 min 50 sec ago
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
40 min 15 sec ago
Page deposition shows Russia ties to Trump camp
1 hour 23 min ago
Trump officials' claims about Carter Page not holding up
Why is the CIA director meeting with a 'fringe theorist'?
Northam: We've hit back at Gillespie
New revelations show deeper Russia ties to Trump circle
Russia shown to be early investor in Twitter, Facebook

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL