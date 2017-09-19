The Beat With Ari Melber 09/19/17
Cartoonists discuss political satire in the Donald Trump era.
MSNBC's Ari Melber discusses the role of political cartoons and where the people behind them should draw the line. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Political Satire in the Trump Era
Melber: How the feds wiretapped Manafort...
Murphy: New GOP health care bill fails ...
Melber: How Facebook failed to stop...
Politics and Sean Spicer take center stage...
Klobuchar: Trump Jr. will testify publicly...
Trump battles court order over releasing...
Trump voter tells MSNBC why he burned MAGA...
Border official to MSNBC: Wall...
South Korea media: North Korea launches...
Trump confident on GOP backlash over DACA...
NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions...
Ari Melber: Virtual Russia crimes leave...
Former Facebook ad guru: Russia surprised us
Congress to Trump: Denounce one side of hate
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax...
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites...
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers...
Top White House aides get lawyers for...
Fmr. Sputnik employee: FBI asked if I got...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Ari Melber
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Christie: You have to wait history out;...
De Blasio declares Sept. 19, 2017 'Morning...
John McCain gives Morning Joe a special...
Joe, Mika, Willie and Mike reflect on 10...
Puerto Rico braces for potentially...
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
In first U.N. remarks Trump brings up his...
Report: Trump got a crash course on ...
Fmr. federal attorney: Mueller has Team...
NYT: Trump lawyers 'loudly' discuss Russia...
NYT: Mueller employing 'shock & awe' in...
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in...
GOP gives up on bipartisanship, backs new...
NYT: Manafort wiretapped under secret...
Democrats prep to defend Obamacare from GOP
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Paul Manafort threatened with indictment: NYT
Clemons: Trump "looks comic" to rest of...
Bertrand: Mueller's probe shifting to...
Politics
Trump retweets video of himself hitting...
Fmr. federal attorney: Mueller has Team...
NYT: Trump lawyers 'loudly' discuss Russia...
NYT: Mueller employing 'shock & awe' in...
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Mueller's office told Manafort they...
Clinton resurfaces as Trump seeks path...
Fmr. Clinton advisor: She's got a lot to...
Coates: In 100 years, people will say we...
Ta-Nehisi Coates: 'You might be a white...
Trump reportedly called Sessions an 'idiot...
Lawrence, Maddow debrief on Clinton: 'This...
Clinton: Trump opened door to more misogyny
Clinton: Trump a clear and present danger
Michael Moore: 'Donald Trump outsmarted us...
Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti...
Trump reignites feud with 'Crooked Hillary...
White House again accuses James Comey of...
Mueller probe targets son of fmr. Trump...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Joe, Mika, Willie and Mike reflect on 10...
Joe: We can't thank you all enough
Is America still regarded as a moral beacon?
Noonan: America has a lot of give, a lot...
McCaskill: In politics, the middle matters
Tony Blair: Like in US, British politics...
Bloomberg: Global trade will help boost...
Christie: You have to wait history out;...
De Blasio: Schumer's vision starts us on...
De Blasio declares Sept. 19, 2017 'Morning...
Mika reflects on her iconic Paris Hilton...
'We have to get better': Dem messaging in...
John McCain gives Morning Joe a special...
Mueller warns Manafort of indictment: report
Re-introducing Morning Joe's founding members
Puerto Rico braces for potentially...
Sally Quinn: Washington is really toxic...
Trump associates face huge legal bills,...
'I was surprised': Reporter on overhearing...
'This is wrong': President retweets golf...
Rachel Maddow
Paul Manafort threatened with indictment: NYT
Manafort given 'shock-and-awe' treatment: NYT
Democrats prep to defend Obamacare from GOP
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Pence up to his neck in Trump Russia scandal
Kushner, Bannon joined Flynn for nuke meeting
Sessions, McCabe call Nunes' bluff
Attack on US diplomats in Cuba confounds
Clinton to Trump: Get over the Twitter stuff
Clinton: Trump a clear and present danger
Clinton: Putin wants to destabilize democracy
Clinton: Trump opened door to more misogyny
Clinton: Comey a reliable witness on Russia
Clinton looking forward to political future
New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
Facebook slammed for slow response on Russia
Are Trump Russia probes in each others' way?
Trump followers inspired to rage at rallies
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp