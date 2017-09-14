The Beat With Ari Melber 09/14/17

Border official to MSNBC: Wall construction 'requires budget...

A Trump official told The Beat that "future construction" of the border wall "is tied to a budget passing Congress." What does this mean for President Trump's wall? Ari Melber breaks it down. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Trump tried to oust 'idiot' Sessions over Mueller appointment
1 hour 26 min ago
Trump sows confusion over DREAMer deal
1 hour 45 min ago
Gov. McAuliffe on Charlottesville: No moral equivalency
1 hour 15 min ago
South Korea media: N. Korea launches unidentified missile
2 hours 2 min ago
Border official: Wall construction 'requires budget passing'
1 hour 57 min ago
Russia-linked FB group tried to stage anti-Clinton rallies
GOP split in reaction to Trump's DACA discussions
GOP Rep. supports DACA deal now, border wall later
Dems look to pick up a governorship in NJ
What are the three DACA deal breakers for Trump's base?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL