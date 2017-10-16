The Beat With Ari Melber 10/16/17
Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager calls Trump admin. “a joke”
Jeff Weaver says Trump and Steve Bannon are “very skilled snake oil salesmen” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager calls...
Conservative George Will explains why...
The “swampiest” thing Trump has ever done
Ari Melber's special "fallback" nominee is...
Comedian Richard Lewis: Trump depresses me
Trump threatens to tear up Iran deal
Breaking news: Mueller team interviewed...
Exclusive: Dem member of Trump’s voter...
Does Trump's "shadow" cabinet work at Fox...
MSNBC's Ari Melber on Facebook's "Goldman...
Leaked: Trump may interview with Mueller
Ari Melber calls out Mark zuckerberg for ...
Exclusive: Rappers Fat Joe and Talib Kweli...
New Trump cabinet official under fire for...
Exclusive: GOP donor won’t give more money...
Political “Burnout” In Trump Era
GOP-led Congress Axes Healthcare For 9...
Fmr Bush WH Aide: Trump not fit to be...
Revealed: Trump Adviser’s Secret Voting Plan
Irony: Trump falsely claims he coined ...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Ari Melber
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
Stephens: We conservatives warned Trump...
Rep. Cohen: One Republican "considering"...
Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Trump could lead U.S...
Trump decertifying Iran nuclear deal is a ...
Trump takes a sledgehammer to Obamacare &...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Sen. Corker: Trump has 'publicly castrated...
Iran Deal and 'accommodating Trump's...
Recording of mystery Cuba noise released
Trump deluded on missile defense accuracy
Lacking achievements, Trump attacks Obama's
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
What it will mean if Trump decertifies the...
Trump renews fight with Puerto Rico &...
Trump Chief of Staff Kelly defends Trump,...
A blunt message for 'Senor Trump'
Politics
Confessore: Russians used our own rage...
NBC News: Manafort had $60M relationship...
Former Trump aide Priebus questioned in...
Watergate lawyer: Manafort $60M Russia...
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Trump again casts doubt on Russia's 2016...
US tech giants oddly unhelpful on Russia
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
'The buck doesn't stop': Trump continues...
Constituents anxious over health care,...
Trump cabinet member left $2B off reports,...
Bannon declares war against establishment GOP
Collins: Every single word the president...
Trump got it right on Iran, says Israeli...
Charts show the impact of Trump's health...
Washington Post digs into the country's...
Joe and Mika host 30th annual Americares...
Diplomacy amid drama, distractions in...
It's Mike Barnicle's birthday.
Fmr. ambassador criticizes Trump over Iran...
Rand Paul: We are trying to empower the...
Unpredictability can be beneficial in N....
Paul Ryan discusses Trump's feuds with GOP
Mika discusses moving book forward after...
Allegations mount against Harvey Weinstein
Is Trump's move on Iran just the latest PR...
Pressure on Dems and GOP after ACA order
What Congress hopes to hear from Sheryl...
Rachel Maddow
Another Trump campaign tie to Russia exposed
Tens of millions loaned to Trump camp manager
Lacking achievements, Trump attacks Obama's
Trump deluded on missile defense accuracy
Recording of mystery Cuba noise released
Trump expands team with interesting choices
DoJ argues Trump's right to destroy records
Doctor quits PR relief team over 'spa day'
Mold, illness pose new threat in Puerto Rico
Trump fails to implement Russia sanctions
Zinke having awesome time with taxpayer money
Bad leadership turns PR crisis to catastrophe
Trump dossier holding up despite GOP attacks
Weinstein exposed by trail of hush money
Complicity of Weinstein aides key to scandal
Open Hollywood secret exposed in new reports
Growing number speak out to accuse Weinstein
Abuse of power thematic in Weinstein charges
Nunes lunges back into Russia investigation
Nunes goes rogue with Trump Russia subpoenas