The Beat With Ari Melber 09/13/17
Ari Melber: Virtual Russia crimes leave fingerprints
Ari Melber breaks down why it's so important that Mueller's investigation is focused on social media and how the Russia probe could come down to virtual crimes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Ari Melber: Virtual Russia crimes leave...
Former Facebook ad guru: Russia surprised us
Congress to Trump: Denounce one side of hate
Trump’s lax cyber security and the Equifax...
Fmr. Sputnik employee: Right wing sites...
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers...
Top White House aides get lawyers for...
Fmr. Sputnik employee: FBI asked if I got...
In new attack, White House says Comey gave...
Kamala Harris on her favorite songs and...
Is the GOP plotting a leadership challenge...
Sen. Harris: Pres. Trump testifying about...
Sen. Harris outlines bipartisan plan to...
Don Jr. to Senate: I did seek dirt on...
71% of Tinder users say political...
Civil rights battle over Trump's civil...
Top Republican clashes with Trump admin...
'Survivor' contestant on what 'Apprentice...
9/11 commission investigator: Congress...
Rep. Castro: New report means it's time...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Ari Melber
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
NBC Exclusive: FEMA Nominee Withdraws Over...
Special Counsel Expands Russia Probe to...
Recovery underway in Florida after Irma
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
'Apocalyptic' destruction in U.S. Virgin...
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Trump exposed for lie about business partner
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Hillary Clinton 2020? Democrat says she...
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump...
Lawrence on 'sheer madness' of Bannon's...
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to...
Steve Bannon thinks Trump made a big ...
Irma's slow crawl up Florida leaves...
Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded...
Report: Some Trump lawyers wanted Kushner...
Russia scoops US media on Trump meeting again
Shape of Russia probe seen in legal wrangling
Politics
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on...
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Corn, Isikoff teaming up on Trump Russia book
The man who played Trump reflects on the...
What made covering Trump so 'Unbelievable'
Hillary Clinton 2020? Democrat says she...
Hillary Clinton: I'm 'convinced' Trump...
Lawrence: Trump still hasn't apologized to...
Steve Bannon thinks Trump made a big ...
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Bob Mueller reportedly wants to talk to...
Democrats want more answers from Donald...
Russia still honing fake social media tactics
Bernie Sanders reacts to Hillary Clinton’s...
The 11th Hour marks its one-year anniversary
Dems questioning Trump Jr. say they'll ...
Russia makes internet a propaganda playground
Facebook admits Russia-connected ad buy
Trump lawyers are reportedly trying to...
Trump is 'flawed', 'unfit', 'contemptible'...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Recovery underway in Florida after Irma
Joe: Trump is likely happy about new...
Trump wants middle income reform, says GOP...
Bipartisan WH meeting very in-depth, says...
Keys residents pick up the pieces after Irma
Senate to vote on Paul's war powers repeal...
Household income hits new high but...
'He needs to take it back': Rep. rips...
Senator wants to give Medicare access to...
Which direction will Trump go on tax reform?
Trump, intentionally or not, opens door...
Are the latest sanctions on North Korea...
What made covering Trump so 'Unbelievable'
'Is he ok'? Panel debates Bannon's...
Trump continues bipartisan outreach, hosts...
Freedom Caucus member refutes WSJ editorial
Trump legal team saw Kushner as liability:...
Bannon criticizes Trump for Comey firing
Irma leaves widespread damage across Florida
President, first lady lead moment of silence
Rachel Maddow
US Virgin Islands facing dire circumstances
Cover-ups, excuses, denials swamp Trump camp
Trump exposed for lie about business partner
Russia used Facebook to foment unrest in US
Sen Warner joins Maddow Wednesday 9/13, 9pmET
Russian pol: Russia elected US president
Devastation across Caribbean in Irma's wake
Scope of Irma damage seen across Florida
Trump aides facing Mueller query lawyer-up
Shape of Russia probe seen in legal wrangling
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
Florida west coast on edge as Irma shifts
Florida uses every available minute to prep
FL nuclear plants to shut down before Irma
New revelations in Trump Jr Senate interview
Exodus of evacuees as Florida faces Irma
Clinton casts Putin as a 'manspreader'
Russia still honing fake social media tactics