The Beat With Ari Melber 08/28/17

Ari Melber presses GOP on Trump’s 'law and order' after Arpaio...

President Trump said that his pardon was "popular" among people at his rallies. Matt Schlapp, the chair American Conservative Union, joins Ari Melber to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump stands by Joe Arpaio pardon
2 hours 34 min ago
Harvey brings catastrophic flooding to Houston area
1 hour 58 min ago
Cruz explains Harvey aid request despite Sandy 'no' vote
5 hours 28 min ago
Joe: Arpaio a 'thug' and his pardon could haunt Trump
13 hours 13 min ago
MaddowBlog: Fresh details add context to Trump-Russia
6 hours 46 min ago
Trump biz sought Moscow deal during campaign: Report
Breaking Hurricane Harvey down by the numbers
Congressman: May be December before TX gets full federal aid package
Texas governor: We are working to save lives
Controversial remarks about WH from Tillerson and Gorka

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL