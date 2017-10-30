The Beat With Ari Melber 10/30/17

Ari Melber breaks down what's next for Mueller's Russia...

Trump tries to distance himself from Russia investigation downplaying roles of Paul Manafort and foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
2 hours 51 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
2 hours 31 min ago
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
3 hours 35 sec ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
4 hours 22 min ago
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
2 hours 4 min ago
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
7 hours 33 min ago
Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering
Fmr. Trump adviser pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI
Joe: This is happening today because Trump fired Comey
Who is Rick Gates?

