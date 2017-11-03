The Beat With Ari Melber 11/03/17

Ari Melber and Lawrence O'Donnell on Mueller investigation

Ari Melber and Lawrence O'Donnell address new developments in Mueller's investigation and a White House wrapped in chaos. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump hints at DOJ targeting his opponent, which is illegal
1 hour 23 min ago
Is Jeff Sessions in hot water?
4 hours 15 min ago
Memo reveals details of Hillary Clinton-DNC deal
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy
1 hour 7 sec ago
Bergdahl will be dishonorably discharged, no jail time
8 hours 45 min ago
Trump and Sessions deny any collusion with Russia
Leave your worries: Trump departs for 10-day Asia summit
Sen. Schumer: GOP tax bill stinks like a 'dead fish'
Lawrence: Sessions hits perjury trip wires
Joe: Pres. Trump should be concerned

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL