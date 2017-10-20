The Beat With Ari Melber 10/20/17

Al Sharpton: Trump Insecure for not measuring up to Obama

Rev. Al Sharpton joins "The Beat" on the impact Trump's "confusion" is having on 3.5 million Americans now without health insurance. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kelly gets facts wrong on Wilson
2 hours 29 min ago
Politico: Trump interviewed US Attorney candidates
2 hours 17 min ago
Matthews: 50 years ago, the march on the Pentagon
1 hour 50 min ago
After Bush & Obama’s speeches, will more statesmen speak up?
5 hours 22 min ago
Fmr. CIA analyst: Agents need to 'check their politics at the door'
4 hours 52 min ago
Senate GOP passes budget, but how far is tax reform?
Wilson says Kelly lied, used "racist term" in his emotional briefing
Lawrence: 'Stunned' by John Kelly's attack on Rep. Wilson
Joy Reid: Seeds of Trump's victory sown the moment Obama won
One month later, crisis lingers in Puerto Rico

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL