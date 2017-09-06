The Beat With Ari Melber 09/06/17

71% of Tinder users say political differences are a deal breaker

How are today's intense politics changing dating culture? Liz Plank and Dr. Helen Fisher join Ari Melber to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump Jr. questioned by Senate staff on Russia meeting
1 hour 55 min ago
Joe: I think most Americans are happy with Trump's deal
6 hours 6 min ago
Bannon: Catholic Church needs 'illegal aliens'
4 hours 36 min ago
Durbin: I will stand with Trump if he helps on immigration
3 hours 36 min ago
Maddow: Facebook admits Russia bought ads during election
15 hours 6 min ago
Why politics is destroying our dating culture
Trump sued over DACA decision: NY AG speaks out
Wallace: I'm not suprised Trump threw GOP under the bus
If there were a Cat. 6 hurricane, Irma would be it
Battle brews over Trump's civil rights pick

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL