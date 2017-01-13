MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall 01/13/17

Obama Education Secy: Divesting in public education a 'mistake'

Outgoing Education Secretary John King discusses the importance of public education as confirmation hearings for Trump's Education Secretary, a charter schools and voucher advocate, are pushed back. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

