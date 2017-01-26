MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall 01/26/17

Manning criticizes Obama's legacy of compromise

In an op-ed, Chelsea Manning criticized President Obama for insisting on compromise during his terms. Manning's lawyer comes to her defense after Trump calls Manning an "ungrateful traitor." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Rather: 'We've never had this before'
15 hours 37 min ago
Mexico's President to Trump: Mexico won't pay for wall
14 hours 40 min ago
PPP poll: Trump base deluded by false facts
16 hours 4 min ago
Trump's comments on torture ricochet across the globe
13 hours 44 min ago
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told himself'
15 hours 59 sec ago
Joe: Democrats have to pick their battles
Talking to families at the U.S.-Mexico border fence
Iraq on edge at Trump 'keep the oil' talk
Retooled VOA set to be Trump-run state media
Ryan on border wall: 'We're going to pay for it'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL