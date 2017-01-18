MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall 01/18/17

Lawyer: Manning showed the realities of war

Chelsea Manning's lawyer Nancy Hollander describes what it was like to receive word that Manning's 35-year sentence was commuted and what separates Manning from fellow whistleblower Edward Snowden. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Prostitutes, hidden hotel cameras familiar Putin tools
15 hours 21 min ago
Donald Trump faces 'deep hostility' from voters
14 hours 5 min ago
Josh Earnest: Obama has been an example for me
5 hours 3 min ago
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
6 hours 22 min ago
Democrats press Betsy DeVos for answers
5 hours 55 min ago
George H. W. Bush hospitalized in Houston
Trump enters WH with historically weak approval
Manning clemency closes chapter in leak prosecutions
Sanders confronts Trump's Education Secretary nominee
Obamacare popularity hits record high

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL