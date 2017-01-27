MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall 01/27/17

Ex-Mexican President: We're ready for trade war

Carlos Pascual, former U.S. ambassador to Mexico discusses President Trump and President Enrique Peña Nieto and whether the relationship can be mended after import tax threats. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sen Franken on resisting: 'We have a strategy'
18 hours 26 min ago
'I don't need Steve Bannon's permission to do my job'
8 hours 39 min ago
MaddowBlog: What most voters, Trump’s WH aides have in common
Pres. Trump's first negotiation was a humiliation
18 hours 2 min ago
'Please grow up,': Fmr. Mexican pres. implores Trump
9 hours 43 sec ago
Trump favor for unpopular Russia questioned
Scientists inch Doomsday Clock closer to midnight
Real vs. provocation: Breaking down Trump's words
Steve Bannon: Media should keep its mouth shut
Booker: Trump is 'a repeated liar and propagandist'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL