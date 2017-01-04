MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall 01/04/17

Church gunman addresses jury as penalty phase begins

Dylann Roof is acting as his own lawyer during the sentencing phase of his hate crime murder trial. In his two-minute opening statement he claimed, "There's nothing wrong with me psychologically." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
14 hours 40 min ago
Schumer predicts GOP Obamacare repeal 'chaos'
14 hours 51 min ago
Sen. Schumer on Trump: 'I think we can really nail him'
13 hours 53 min ago
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate
14 hours 15 min ago
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
12 hours 59 min ago
Obama to meet with Democrats on Capitol Hill
Manchin: Replace but don't repeal Obamacare
Trump 'being dumb' to fight with intel agencies: Schumer
Dems plan national resistance against Trump agenda
Just what happened yesterday on the Hill?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL