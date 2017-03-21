03/21/17

Neil Gorsuch asked how can he go so long without bathroom break

Republican Sen. Benjamin Sasse briefly lightened up day two of Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearings with a question texted in from Saase's wife ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

