08/09/17

Fentanyl is Being Bought Online

In his new report "One Nation Overdosed" MSNBC Correspondent Jacob Soboroff looks at how the drug fentanyl is flooding in the U.S. from the Internet. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FBI searched Paul Manafort's home
Maddow: Trump bellicosity is frightening new variable in NK standoff
15 hours 55 min ago
Expert: Two insecure, inexperienced, impulsive leaders in control of destructive force
15 hours 31 min ago
Lawrence: 'Unpredictable liar' Trump faces first dangerous crisis
14 hours 53 min ago
Trump losing support from GOP base: poll
6 hours 24 min ago
Fmr. Defense Secretary: North Korea is 'not suicidal'
USA Today: Trump sent private messages to Mueller
Four star general: Trump's NK threat was 'a real blunder'
Col. Wilkerson: Trump acting like he's negotiating casino deal
Donald Trump’s daily 'propaganda document'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL