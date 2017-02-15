MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 02/15/17

Will the Flynn-Russia connection be investigated?

Senator Ben Cardin, D-MD, expresses concern over Michael Flynn's relationship with Russia and feels that an investigation is necessary. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

