Why is Trump rolling back Obama-era methane regulations?

President Trump is once again escalating his efforts to roll back Obama-era rules aimed at protecting the environment and mitigating climate change. Chris Jansing breaks down the president’s latest target – regulations meant to keep methane, a major contribution to climate change, out of the atmosphere and why this matters. Weighing in: LA Times Reporter Eli Stokols, former assistant to President Obama Chris Lu, Reason Magazine Editor at Large Matt Welch, and NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard.