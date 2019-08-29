BREAKING: DOJ declines to prosecute former FBI director James Comey over leaked memos

Stephanie Ruhle

Why is Trump rolling back Obama-era methane regulations?

08:26

President Trump is once again escalating his efforts to roll back Obama-era rules aimed at protecting the environment and mitigating climate change. Chris Jansing breaks down the president’s latest target – regulations meant to keep methane, a major contribution to climate change, out of the atmosphere and why this matters. Weighing in: LA Times Reporter Eli Stokols, former assistant to President Obama Chris Lu, Reason Magazine Editor at Large Matt Welch, and NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard.Aug. 29, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All