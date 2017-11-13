11/13/17

Why Are Polish Nationals Chanting Pro-Nazi Slogans?

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle speaks with Republican strategist Evan Siegfried and contributor Eddie Glaude about thousands of Polish nationals marching for “white Europe” and chanting pro-Nazi slogans decades after Germans bombed their cities. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's Twitter habit threatens to overshadow Asia trip
3 hours 34 min ago
Breaking down the Republican tax plan
49 min 11 sec ago
Why are Polish nationals chanting pro-Nazi slogans?
1 hour 3 min ago
Trump taps ex-drug company executive for HHS Secretary
1 hour 52 min ago
Trump walks back comments that seem to suggest siding with Putin
6 hours 3 min ago
Congressman warns against GOP tax bill
What happens in Virginia doesn't stay in Virginia?
Papadopoulos’ real role during Trump campaign questioned
What you need to know about the trial of Sen. Menendez
Trump nominee for federal judge has never tried a case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL