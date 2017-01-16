MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle 01/16/17

Who's in and who's out for the 2017 presidential inauguration?

Tom Barack, chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, joins MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle ahead of the 2017 inauguration to discuss the growing list of boycotters and the significance of the event. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

