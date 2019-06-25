Where is the money used to safely shelter migrant children going?03:43
The American people are paying to house migrant children to the tune of $750 nightly per child. This despite 300 children being removed from a facility in Texas after mounting public pressure of filthy conditions and overcrowding. Former Congresswoman Donna Edwards, Vice President of Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution Darrell West, and Third Way Senior Vice President Matt Bennett to discuss the complicated vote on a new $4.5 billion border bill.