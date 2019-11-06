What the 2019 election forecasts for 2020

What the 2019 election forecasts for 202017:31
Election results in typically red states are painting a clearer picture of the path we could be heading on into 2020. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and Steve Kornacki join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the Democratic victories in Kentucky and Virginia, and the Republican victory in Mississippi. Weighing in: Richmond Times Dispatch Politics Reporter Patrick Wilson, Mississippi Today Senior Capital Reporter Bobby Harrison, Lexington Herald-Leader Political Reporter Daniel Desrochers.