What do local elections say about impeachment public sentiment?11:04
Voters across the country are heading to the polls, but there’s a lot of attention on the big races in states like Mississippi, Kentucky, and Virginia that could reveal how voters feel about President Trump. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard, former RNC Chairman Michael Steele, former White House Cabinet Secretary under President Obama Chris Lu, and New York Times Reporter Jeremy Peters join Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the politics of impeachment.