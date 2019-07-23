What Dems’ move left means for 2020 chances

The president has made his 2020 strategy clear: Democrats are socialists. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by the last person on Earth President Trump would want to run against – a female, pro-business, Democrat. Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo discusses what Democrats’ move left means for 2020 chances. Weighing in: New York Times Reporter Jeremy Bash, former Press Secretary for House Speaker Paul Ryan, Ashlee Strong, and New York Times op-ed columnist Bret Stephens.