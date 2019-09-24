WH: Allegations Trump put freeze on Ukraine 'completely false'

The Trump administration is being hampered by the growing threat of impeachment against the backdrop of growing questions regarding President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian leader and questions about military aid to Ukraine. Stephanie Ruhle is joined by former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Philippe Reines, former Ambassador and current adjunct Senior Fellow for the Rand corporation William Courtney, former CIA Operative Evan McMullin, and former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Richard Stengel to break it all down.