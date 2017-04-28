04/28/17

Watch Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds

MSNBC looks at President Trump's first 100 Days in 360 second. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile
Watch: Trump’s First 100 Days in 360 Seconds
8 hours 29 min ago
Congress passes short-term funding bill, avoid shutdown
6 hours 9 min ago
Reuters reporter gives behind the scenes look at interview with Trump
9 hours 16 min ago
Trump to NRA: '8-year assault' on 2nd Amendment is over
Trump on presidency: 'I thought it would be easier'
18 hours 35 min ago
Trump: Chance of 'major, major conflict' with N. Korea
Schumer: 100 days in, Trump's not a great negotiator
Lawrence: Here's the interview that could hurt Flynn
Maddow: Flynn seems to make Trump and allies panic

