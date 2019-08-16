Trump warns crowd ‘no choice but to vote for me’ at rally

President Trump’s frustration and fear were on full display last night at a New Hampshire rally where he repetitively attacked his political enemies, the press, China, and NATO – even insulting a protestor for his weight. Chris Jansing is joined by RealClearPolitics Associate Editor A.B. Stoddard, Boston Globe Reporter James Pindell, Republican Strategist Tim Miller, and Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude to discuss how the president is reacting to feeling pressure.