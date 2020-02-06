Trump unleashed: After acquittal, President blasts impeachment foes at National Prayer Breakfast04:14
President Donald Trump blasted "dishonest and corrupt" people Thursday morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, bashing his impeachment before the nonpartisan event with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just steps away. The Senate on Wednesday acquitted Trump almost entirely along party lines on charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress,, with Sen. Mitt Romney the long Republican vote to convict.